Local survivor's 5K to raise funds for cancer research

West Oneonta resident and Unadilla native Kassie Nelligan is marking Cancer Survivor Month with a 5K walk Friday, June 18.
Nelligan, 36, battled breast cancer last year.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer five days before my 35th birthday, in November,” she said. “There was no history of cancer in the family, so it definitely came as a shock to all of us. It was Stage 2, because it had spread to my lymph nodes. I did all my treatments down at Sloan Kettering in New Jersey: six rounds of chemo, three weeks apart; then a lumpectomy in New York City in May, right in the midst of the pandemic; then radiation up here with Bassett (for) six weeks, all summer, every day.
“I was done in August, and my mom saw something about a cancer survivor run,” Nelligan continued. “She said, ‘This would be a cool idea to do,’ and that’s kind of how this started.”
According to a June 2020 National Foundation for Cancer Research article, “June is an opportunity for all 16.9 million cancer survivors across the country to celebrate their milestones and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also an opportunity for those who have not been affected by cancer to learn and understand the challenges of survivorship.”
Though local participants close to Nelligan plan to begin walking at 6 p.m. on June 18 in Sidney, Nelligan said the 5K can also be completed virtually by walking, running or biking. According to a May 14 social media post, in-person entrants will travel from Awestruck, at 8 Winkler Road in Sidney, to Keith Clark Park then back to Awestruck for celebratory drinks.
Plans for the 5K began in early May, Nelligan said, and funds raised through the registration fee benefit the American Cancer Society. The 5K, she said, has received support near and far.
“We’ve got 31 people signed up,” she said in early June. “Awestruck donated the shirts and my best friend has a Cricut (machine), so she is making the shirts. I have a girlfriend from college in Boston, and she signed up, and someone in Georgia and my sister in Virginia. So not everyone will be there for the actual night, but you go on your honor system … and, because June is Cancer Survivor Month, for the whole month of June, you can submit your time. We wanted to do it because it supports a good cause.”
Though Nelligan said the ordering deadline for shirts has passed, signups or donations can be made at runsignup.com/awestruckstrongerthanthestorm.
