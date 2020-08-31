Task force meets amid virus crisis at SUCO

City and state officials met with community members Monday, Aug. 31, as part of a COVID-19 task force to stop the coronavirus outbreak around SUNY Oneonta.
“We shouldn’t be where we are today,” Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said.
With about 60% of the total positive coronavirus cases in Otsego County coming from the SUNY outbreak last week, officials from the college, the city, Otsego County and neighbor Hartwick College met via Zoom on Monday night with students from both schools, as well as representatives from the community.
Otsego County Health Department Director Heidi Bond, SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Morris and SUNY Vice President of Student Development Franklin Chambers took questions from the panel.
Morris said the school’s positive rate is between 13% and 15%. She said a third dorm has been turned into a isolation dorm for quarantining students. She said most of the off-campus students have been tested and those who have tested positive have also been quarantined.
Bond said off-campus students make up about two-thirds of the positive cases, although Morris said she thinks the number may have changed as some infected students move to campus to isolate.
Morris said three “super-spreader” events held by sports teams are believed to have begun the outbreak, which was then spread by other gatherings, including at least one by a sorority.
Morris announced Sunday she had suspended five students and three organizations for breaking rules about gatherings during the pandemic.
Bond said off-campus students who are in isolation are being monitored and contact tracing is being used for all positive cases. She announced 85 news cases Monday, 83 at SUNY, bringing the college’s total positives to 177 a week after beginning classes Monday, Aug. 24.
That figure is five times the number of positive cases in Oneonta during the first five-plus months of the pandemic and about 60% of Otsego County’s 304 cases.
Bond said state monitors will be helping the county check on people who are quarantining as the number of active cases grows.
Morris said the college’s protocol is to keep students quarantining in place and not to send students who have tested positive back to their hometowns. She said no staff members have tested positive and most are now telecommuting.
On Sunday, when the number of positive cases topped 100, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and new SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced the school would take a two-week pause on campus classes and activities. That pause is in effect until Sunday, Sept. 13.
On Monday, several students asked Morris about meal services during the shutdown. She said Monday was a bad day for meals and the school and its food partner understood they needed to do better with food options, preparation and delivery.
Hartwick College announced its first positive case Monday and Hartwick President Margaret Drugovich also spoke to the panel.
Hartwick, which began classes Monday, has 900 students on campus, Drugovich said. About 70 students are in precautionary quarantine, including 37 who may have had contact with SUNY Oneonta students, she said.
The Hartwick student who tested positive is believed to have contracted the virus off-campus, Drugovich said, and is now isolating at home.
Drugovich said the Hartwick campus is essentially closed to the public now, and its students have been advised not to have contact with SUNY Oneonta students. She said three students have been suspended for hosting gatherings.
Drugovich said Hartwick students were tested before returning to campus while Morris drew some criticism for not making a similar requirement for returning SUNY students. Morris said the school was following the best science and thought false positives and testing lags made pre-campus testing unreliable.
Earlier Monday, the state announced rapid response testing sites will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at three Oneonta sites: the Armory at 4 Academy St., St. James Church at 305 Main St. and Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center. The testing is open to residents, people who work in Oneonta, students or other community members.
Testing is by appointment only. New Yorkers can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. The sites will be open more than one day, according to a media release.
Herzig said he will continue to hold weekly Monday task force meetings as long as necessary.
“The only way we are all going to get through this is to work together,” Herzig said.
Monday’s task force meeting can be viewed on YouTube at City of Oneonta.
