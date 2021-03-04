Earlier this week, an Oneonta teacher decided to give a hoot.
East Meredith resident Amanda Palmer, a reading specialist at Valleyview Elementary in Oneonta, said she was traveling to her children’s Schenevus day care, Grins ‘n’ Giggles, when something caught her eye.
“Monday morning … I was driving along on Valder Road,” she said, “and I see this thing — I thought it was a chunk of ice in the middle of the road — so I swerved around it to miss it and saw wings fly up and these eyes looking out at me. I said, ‘Holy cow, that’s an owl.’
“I went up the road and dropped my kids off, but wanted to stop on the way back to see if it was still there,” Palmer continued. “It was, and it was pouring rain and I was late for work, but I decided to stop. Its wing was messed up, but it didn’t fly away. This was an impulse thing; I just saw it … and wanted to stop. I grew up on a dairy farm, so I was always immersed in animals and I’ve seen injured animals and always had compassion for animals, because of the way I was raised.”
Palmer said, after consulting with her mother-in-law, who sits on the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society board, it was arranged for Stacie Haynes, executive director of the Susquehanna SPCA and a fellow mother at the day care, to transport the injured animal. Palmer said her mother-in-law identified the bird as a barred owl, later confirmed by wildlife rehabilitators.
Haynes said, though owls are outside her purview, she’s always ready to help an animal in need. She said she stopped at the day care to show the owl to the children, who named it Star.
“As leader of the SPCA, my philosophy is that, if it has to do with animals, we’ll find a way to help,” Haynes said. “In this case, we’re not experts in the care of an owl with a broken wing, but … when we’ve worked with wildlife rehabilitators before, they’ve given advice and taught us what to do. So, I knew to get a towel and box and to get it inside and swaddle it, close it up and keep it as quiet and dark as possible until we could get it to a proper rehabber. It was very lucky to have been alive, because it blended in perfectly with the ice.”
After the rescue, Star was transported to Kelly Martin, a licensed rehabilitator in Middleburgh. Martin, who rehabilitates birds from her home, also works with the New York Wildlife Rescue Center in Middleburgh and is president of the New York State Wildlife Rehabilitation Council, an educational organization.
Martin, who received Star on March 2, said the multi-person effort to save the bird is common.
“We often say, ‘It takes a village’ because, a lot of times, there are a lot of hands that the animal passes through,” she said.
Such roadway-related injuries, Martin said, are also typical and season-specific.
“The animals we are seeing this time of year are getting injured in car collisions,” she said. “Although it’s a little hard to assess because an animal that gets injured in the middle of the woods won’t be seen and where they’re found is where people are going to see them, they are hunting along the roadsides. Highway practices promote rodent habitats, so it’s about food availability and what’s easier to find because of snow depth.”
Martin said her hopes for Star’s recovery are high.
“I have not yet had it to a vet, because it’s not a severe injury,” she said. “It seems to be fairly superficial, that’s the good part; the bad part is that it does appear to be a break to what we would think of as a wrist joint, and that’s a prominent joint when flying. But there were no exposed bones and no major tears in the flesh, so it’s not a serious injury, but the location might make it serious because it’s at a joint where they need flexibility.
“The good news is, because birds have hollow bones, they do heal way faster than mammal bones,” Martin continued. “I have the wing immobilized — you have to be careful with joints that you don’t immobilize for too long and lose flexibility, so you’ve got to do some (physical therapy) and keep everything in motion — but I have all hopes that this bird will be released.”
Martin said seasonality makes it hard to estimate the bird’s age and sex.
“It’s very difficult to tell the sex on a lot of birds, but especially birds of prey,” she said. “Except that, frequently, females are up to a third larger. I’ve been doing this almost 40 years, and this one looks not young necessarily … but it is a small barred owl, so my assumption is that it’s male.
“This time of year, you can’t tell age at all,” Martin continued. “But, coming off of winter, there is a high mortality rate in birds in their first year of life, so we could make the assumption that it is perhaps young.”
Martin said she expects Star’s recovery to take several weeks.
“I’ll keep (the wing) immobilized for a week or two, then unwrap it and see how it pulls and moves it,” she said. “Then I’ll move it to an outside pen in three or four weeks and assess the flight. With us having fairly inclement weather still, I wouldn’t release until there’s no more snow … and we’ve missed breeding season, so I’m not going to worry about getting it out in time to find a mate.”
Martin said, when feasible, she releases birds where they were rescued.
For more information, visit nywildliferescue.org or find a list of licensed bird rehabilitators at dec.ny.gov
