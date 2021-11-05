A Unadilla Valley Central School District senior won a competition at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week.
Morgan Hodge took her love of showing dairy cows to a first-place finish in the Dairy Cattle Handlers Activity after winning the state competition. Hodge said she competed virtually at the state 2021 NY FFA Virtual National Qualifying Dairy Handlers Career Development Event competition in July and took first place. She said the virtual competition was different as the competitors had to verbally explain how they would show the animal.
At the national convention, which took place Oct. 27-30, Hodge competed against other state winners with a live cow she had just met. She said the cow breeds shown were Holstein, Jersey and brown Swiss.
“I have shown cows practically all of my life,” Hodge said. “I only had a few minutes to work with the cow before the show started.”
Hodge said she and the other competitors had to show the cows to the best of their ability and were judged on composure, appearance and calmness and how they and their cows worked as a team. She said she “remained composed and learned quickly how my cow reacted to my commands” during the competition. She said it was interesting to see how her competitors had different styles of showing their cows.
She said she was “very surprised” when her name was called announcing her as the first-place winner.
“I was ecstatic,” she said. “Everyone was so supportive.” The convention was “one of the best experiences of my life," she said. "I was able to form friendships with people all across the country.”
In addition to competing in the state dairy handlers competition, Hodge competed virtually last year in the prepared public speaking leadership development event at the district and sub-state levels.
Hodge, who is the vice president of the UV FFA chapter, said she enjoyed the convention as everyone there had the common goal to promote agriculture in the U.S. In addition to competing, she attended large sessions in the stadium to hear the national officers speak, attended a rodeo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and visited an arena where colleges were set up to promote their majors.
Hodge said she joined the UV FFA chapter in 10th grade, and she thanked her adviser Jessica DeVries, her family and friends for their support.
Hodge said she plans to attend college and study pre-veterinary medicine and then attend veterinary school to take care of large animals.
“I have had a passion for helping animals since I was young,” she said. “Even in elementary school, I knew I wanted to be a vet.”
