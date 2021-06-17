Oneonta teen Jordan Gallusser was named as one of this week's winners of the 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' incentive from New York state on Thursday.
"It's just a blessing," his father, Jeffrey Gallusser, told The Daily Star. "It's something we weren't expecting, but we're very grateful."
Winners receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition and room and board.
Gallusser, 14, "has no idea yet" what he wants to study or where he wants to go to school, according to his father.
The state administers the random drawing and selects 10 winners a week over five weeks. Once a 12- to 17-year-old has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or legal guardian can sign them up for upcoming drawings here. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program, according to a media release
"The vaccine is the best weapon we have against the COVID virus and although we have hit a 70 percent vaccination rate, we still have more work to do to get every single New Yorker vaccinated," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the release. "Younger New Yorkers still have the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and this incentive offers 12- to 17-year-olds a unique opportunity to make their futures in exchange for taking action to protect themselves and their loved ones."
The state also announced it would open 12 pop-up vaccination site to serve areas with lower vaccination rates. One of the walk-in clinics will be offered at Beekman 1802 Mercantile at 187 Main St. in Sharon Springs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19. The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at the clinic.
Otsego County Department of Health will offer walk-in a J&J vaccination clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Laurens Fire Department.
Otsego has reported two new cases, since Monday, June 14. bringing its total to 4,482. There were three active cases as of Thursday, and 63 people have died since the pandemic began. It's daily positive rate was 0.2% and its seven day average was 0.3%
Chenango reported three new cases since Monday. There have been at total of 3,501 confirmed cases, of which 15 were active as of Thursday. There are 28 people in quarantine and two people are hospitalized. The county has had 77 resident die of COVID.
In its weekly report, Delaware County reported 10 new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 2,419. There are 11 active cases, with six people hospitalized. There are 29 people in quarantine, and 49 people have died of the disease.
Schoharie County has not had any new cases in at least a week, remaining at 1,692 total cases, which included 17 deaths.
Statewide, the seven-day average positivity continues to be low. Thursday's 0.39% positive set another record low, the 20th consecutive days. The rate has declined for 73 days, according to a media release from the governor's office. There were five deaths reported across the state, the lowest number since Sept. 28.
