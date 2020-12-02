The beleaguered tree from the “Christmas Tree House” in West Oneonta was finally ready for its closeup Tuesday, Dec. 2, and it shined brightly.
The 75-foot, 11-ton Norway spruce lighted up a mostly empty Rockefeller Plaza, as the about five miles of string lights containing 50,000 multi-color LED bulbs were turned on. A 900-pound, three-dimensional star more than nine feet in diameter and encrusted with 3 million Swarovski crystals topped the tree, which was donated by Susan and Allan “Daddy Al” Dick, proprietors of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta’s West End, and their daughter, Paula.
“We’ve been known in Oneonta as the ‘Christmas Tree House’ for years,” Paula said. “Since we moved here, my parents have gone all out on their Christmas decorations every year. What a great thing to take the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree from the Christmas Tree House in Oneonta.”
The tree was the focus of criticism after it made its way to the famed Manhattan plaza, with many people comparing it to the scrawny tree in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
“Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh?” the official Rockefeller Center account tweeted Wednesday, Nov. 18, less than a week after it was harvested.
The tree also gained notoriety for a stowaway found in its branches. A female saw-whet owl was found Nov. 16 by a worker helping to get the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree into New York City. The owl, later named Rocky, was brought to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties for care, and was released back into the wild in an undisclosed location Nov. 25.
Workers at Rockefeller Center first put up a tree in 1931. It became an annual tradition starting in 1933.
The tree, now decked in lights and decorations, was revealed to the public in a made-for-television special aired on NBC on Tuesday night.
The normally crowed event that symbolically marks the start of the holiday season in New York City was put aside this year because of COVID restrictions.
Visiting the tree will also be different this year, as it will be a mask-mandated, time-limited, socially distanced activity.
In the days following the lighting until the early part of January, those wishing to take a look at the tree will have to follow a host of rules.
The plaza where the tree is physically located will be closed to the public; instead, there will be specific tree-viewing zones on the midtown Manhattan blocks on either side.
Visitors will join a virtual line, and can get text messages to let them know when it’s their turn. At that point, they will be directed to specific pods, each of which can hold four people, to look at the tree. There will be a five-minute limit to tree-viewing. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The public can also view of livestream of the lit Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree from 8 a.m. to midnight each day at rockefellercenter.com.
Entrance to the skating rink and retail areas will be separate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.