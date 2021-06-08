The state COVID-19 vaccination site at SUNY Oneonta is now part of the state’s “Vax and Scratch” program. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday morning that the program would begin Monday, June 7.
The local site and nine others added to the program will be open to walk-ins and appointments. Individuals vaccinated at one of the sites through June 11 will receive a free $20 state lottery scratch-off ticket worth up to $5 million.
To find more information about the vaccination site, call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX or visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov
“A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York’s efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19,” Cuomo said in the release. “This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we’re extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket.”
Locally, the number of new cases remained low over the weekend.
Otsego County reported six new cases between Friday and Monday.
According to Monday’s update on the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were seven active cases, with two people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 1.9% and the seven-day average was 0.6%.
The county has recorded 4,477 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported eight new cases between Friday and Monday.
According to a Monday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 17 active cases in the county, with one person hospitalized and 52 under active quarantine.
The county has had 3,483 cases and 77 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported two new cases between Friday and Monday. The county has had 1,692 cases and 17 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Delaware County no longer releases daily reports, but issues weekly reports on Thursdays.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in every region of the state has dropped below 1% for the first time since Aug. 19, 2020.
The statewide seven-day average positivity rate was 0.51%, a new record low for 10th consecutive day, according to a media release from Cuomo’s office. The rate has declined for 63 straight days.
The daily positivity rate was 0.66%. Hospitalizations dropped to 799, the first time that number has gone below 800 Since Oct. 8. There were nine COVID-19 deaths statewide on Sunday.
“New Yorkers continue to beat back COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and practicing safe behaviors, and we’re making progress rebuilding New York for the future. Vaccination is the key to defeating this terrible virus for good, and we need all New Yorkers who haven’t yet received the shot to do so,” Cuomo said.
