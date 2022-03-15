Voter turnout was low in the villages that reported election results to The Daily Star Tuesday night, March 15. All information was collected from the various village offices.
Chenango County
Janice Nickerson was re-elected as mayor of Afton with 43 votes. Robert Humphrey Jr. was re-elected village trustee with 36 votes and Andrew Winans was elected to the two-year trustee position with 32 votes. Rebecca J. Komorowski received 26 write-in votes and was elected to the one-year trustee position. Sally Muller received one write-in vote.
In Smyrna, Penny Eggleston received 13 votes for her two-year term trustee seat. There were no write-in votes.
Residents in several villages in Chenango County wrote down who they wanted to represent them on the village board during the election. Many of the results were not available by press time.
The village of Earlville had no one pre-file petitions as candidates for a pair of two-year trustee positions and a single one-year trustee position. That means all seats will be filled by write-in candidates. Results were not available by press time.
Dave Smith is running for re-election for his two-year trustee position on the village of New Berlin board. There is no one on the ballot for the second two-year trustee position and no one on the ballot for the lone one-year position. Results were not available by press time.
While Sherburne didn’t have a position that will be decided by a write-in vote, it did have a contested mayoral race. William Acee is seeking re-election to his four-year term and is being challenged by Jansen Casscles. Two village residents are running for the two four-year trustee positions. Christopher Tomaselli is seeking re-election and Michael Janitz is seeking his first term as trustee. Results were not available by press time.
In Greene, Pamela Shapley and Jessup DuMond ran unopposed for two, two-year term trustee positions. Results were not available by press time.
There were two trustee seats open in Bainbridge and two people ran for the four-year terms. Vince Taylor is seeking re-election and Robert Dann is seeking his first term. Deputy Mayor Jay Campbell decided not to run for re-election.
Oxford holds its election in June.
Delaware County
Village of Franklin residents voted to allow cannabis sales and dispensaries, but opposed allowing on-site consumption of cannabis.
The vote for proposal one, which asked residents if they wanted the village to opt out of the sales and dispensaries was 21 yes, 27 no. The vote for proposal two, which asked residents if they wanted the village to opt out of cannabis consumption sites, was 28 yes and 20 no. Franklin Mayor Tom Briggs was re-elected with 44 votes and Johanna VanDeusen was re-elected trustee with 48 votes.
In Delhi, Jeremy Fitch was re-elected trustee with 44 votes and Jeffrey A. Gearhart was elected trustee with 34 votes.
In Hobart, Kayla Mason received 14 votes and was re-elected to her four-year trustee seat. Gordy Key received 11 write-in votes and was elected to the second trustee position. Other people who received write-in votes were: Daisy McMullen with five votes; and Cody Hager, Marissa Hager and Art Turner each received one write-in vote.
Jeffrey Warren and David Budin were re-elected to their two-year trustee positions in the village of Margaretville. Warren received 19 votes and Budin received 20 votes.
Walton Trustees Steven Sehen and Richard Doig were re-elected to the village board. Sehen received 71 votes and Doig received 74 votes.
In the village of Hancock, Herbert W. Buckley was elected village justice with 21 votes, and Dorothy Picozzi and Jason Mead each received 20 votes for their trustee positions.
Darren Hanway ran for re-election as the Stamford village trustee. Results were not known as of press time.
John Hoeko, Elizabeth Hughes and Yesmin Sarabia ran for the two, two-year trustee positions in the village of Fleischmanns. Results were not known as of press time.
Otsego County
Jason “Jake” Cotten was elected as Unadilla’s new village mayor over challenger Christopher Price. Cotten received 117 votes, while Price received 82. Four candidates ran for the two two-year trustee seats. Democrat Paul Baldwin received the most votes with 112, while Republican Joseph Paliotta secured the second trustee position with 94 votes. Dwight Mott, a Democrat, received 91 votes and Eric Harkins, a Republican, received 81 votes.
Laurens Acting Mayor Sandra Bollinger received 13 votes to fill the one-year unexpired term of mayor. Tom Halstead and Kerri Lincoln each received 12 votes for the two open two-year trustee seats.
A new trustee was elected in the village of Otego as challenger David Clapper Jr., a Democrat, received 51 votes. James Salisbury, a Republican, was re-elected to the village board with 54 votes and incumbent Joseph Stanton, a Republican, received 30 votes.
Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh was re-elected. She received 89 votes on the Democratic line and 18 votes on the Many Voices, One Village line. Village Trustee Richard Sternberg was re-elected with 81 votes on the Democratic line and 23 on the Many Voices, One Village line. Sydney Sheehan, who was elected to her first trustee term, received 83 votes on the Democratic line and 19 votes on the Many Voices, One Village party lines.
In the village of Cherry Valley, Ian Feulner received 34 votes for the trustee position.
In the village of Milford, Austin Partridge was re-elected trustee with 18 votes.
Three people — Robin Moshier, Kevin Putnam and Ruth Stewart — ran for two trustee positions in the village of Richfield Springs. Richard Spencer sought the mayor’s position. There was a write-in vote for the village justice position. Results were not available by press time.
The villages of Gilbertsville and Morris do not have an election this year.
