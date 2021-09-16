September is Suicide Prevention Month, and two communities will hold Out of Darkness community walks to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention next weekend.
The walk in Oneonta will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sixth Ward Booster Club Field at 22 West Broadway in Oneonta. The walk in Delhi will be begin at 1 p.m. at the SUNY Delhi campus and proceed to the Courthouse Square on Sunday, Sept. 26.
“It's important to spread the word the it's OK to talk about suicide, it's OK to not be OK,” Robert France, coordinator of the Oneonta walk, said. “To getting those who have suffered a loss together to see that they are not alone. Spread the word about education, advocacy and research.”
According to a June 17 article on the World Health Organization website, one in 100 deaths worldwide is caused by suicide. It was the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2019, the AFSP website said.
“Suicide is a complex health issue that historically, has not been openly talked about, yet most Americans have been affected in some way by it,” Karen Heisig, associate area director, Greater Central New York Chapter AFSP said. “Holding these community walks helps raise awareness as well as much needed funding for what is the 10th overall leading cause of death in the United States.”
Heisig said she became involved with the walk after she lost her husband and his brother to suicide.
“If I can help just one family, or save one life, it's all worth it,” she said.
France and his wife, Deb, lost their 23-year-old son, Jeremy, to suicide and they attended an Out of Darkness Walk in 2012, he said.
“It was a very welcoming group that we ended up joining the board and have been on ever since, trying to save the lives of others,” France said.
About 100 people have registered for the Oneonta event, Heisig said, and registration is still open.
“Our priority is the safety of event staff, volunteers, and participants, so we ask that anyone who attends registers in advance for free at afsp.org/oneonta,” she said.
France added that people who preregister, won't have to stand in line the day of the event. On the day of the event, “We are doing contactless registration also with QR code posters,” he said.
Registration for the Delhi walk can be found at supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=register.start&eventID=7611, and so far 50 people have signed up to walk, Brandon Foxman said. People can also sign up the day of the walk, he said.
SUNY Delhi alumnae Foxman is a member of the AFSP board and is also the community service director of Kappa Sigma Epsilon, the fraternity that hosts the Out of Darkness Walk in Delhi.
“As someone who struggles with mental health issues, I value highly helping and educating others about suicide prevention,” Foxman said. “Suicide can be prevented, and together, we can create a culture where everyone knows it's smart to take care of our mental health.”
France and Heisig noted that suicides can be prevented.
"Just like knowing what to do if someone is having a heart attack or is choking, there are steps we can take to help someone in crisis," Heisig said. "To learn more about how to start a conversation with someone you're concerned about, visit afsp.org/realconvo."
Every dollar raised through the walks allows AFSP to invest in lifesaving research, education, advocacy and support for those impacted by suicide, the AFSP website said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
