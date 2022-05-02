Laurens natives crowded into the American Legion hall Monday night to honor six local women who were World War II veterans.
The idea for the event came when members of the Laurens Historical Society and the American Legion Auxiliary started to realize how many female veterans there had been in town, said event organizer Yvonne Eckert.
“Doris Anderson was the secretary at Laurens Central School when I was in high school, Adah Michaels was my mom’s best friend, Elvah Howard was an Auxiliary member and I never knew she had served in the military,” Eckert said.
Gwendoline Dutcher Decker was a quilter who helped liberate Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where Anne Frank died. Bertha Whiteside Stepp enlisted after her son was captured in Italy. Rosabel Ganio and her family had a farm outside of Laurens.
“I never knew she was in the military and I saw her every other night, grew up with her family,” she said.
The reticence of most of these women to talk about their time in the military was a common theme throughout the evening. Susie Stepp said she interviewed her husband’s grandmother, Bertha Stepp, for a genealogy project and she never said a word about her service.
“The family didn’t talk about it,” Stepp said.
“Some people never talked about the war because of the things they witnessed,” Kevin Dwyer said to Stepp as they looked at a biographical poster about his mother.
After a dinner of sandwiches and salads on American flag plates, Eckert made some introductory remarks and then asked family members to stand and talk about their mothers, aunts and grandmothers. None of the six women is still alive.
“It wasn’t until after World War II that women gained recognition as full-fledged members of the military. Women proved that this was their war too,” Eckert said. “Nearly 350,000 American women served in uniform, both at home and abroad.”
Adah Michaels served in the Women’s Army Corps. At the time, the military wasn’t prepared for women to come to Basic Training, and at first they had to wear ill-fitting men’s uniforms, said her daughter, Cathy McCarthy of Albany.
“She needed to be immortalized and this is a little piece of it. I’ve always had great pride for my mother and this is the strawberry on top.”
Her mom went into the military at age 18 against her own mother’s wishes — she wanted to go to college but could not afford it, and the expectation was that she’d get a husband and work on the farm. “It took strength. We have five generations of strong women in the family, just like the oak tree in front of my house,” she said, gesturing at her daughter Lauren, who is indeed named after the town.
Rowland Dutcher’s mother was a British radio operator who married an American after the war, left her family behind in “blown-apart London” and moved to Laurens sight unseen. “She never talked about it until three months before she died, and she just blew my mind,” Dutcher said.
The women “have never gotten recognized in the same way that the men have, glorified,” he said.
Now women are full participants, working on aircraft carriers, flying attack helicopters, and he said he wanted to look ahead to the new generation while remembering the older ones. “I’m so proud the women are now getting their due, the women in the actual Army.”
The people putting this exhibit together are the children of the veterans.
“And they’re not going to be around forever. Once you get two generations away, you don’t remember. These things,” he said, looking at the posters and keepsakes, “photos kept in shoeboxes — what happens when they die, what happens to the shoeboxes?”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
