Local writer's work to be launched to the moon

Unadilla-based romance writer Cat Johnson is over the moon about her latest project.
Johnson is one of 125 participants in Writers on the Moon, the brainchild of Chicago-based speculative fiction author Susan Kaye Quinn. A digital time capsule of contributors’ work is expected to land on the moon, at Lacus Mortis, in late 2021 as part of the inaugural launch of Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander.
According to a media release, “Astrobotic is a space logistics company and an official NASA partner.” Quinn’s husband, Kerry, is principal engineer on the planetary mobility team.
Johnson, a New York Times best-selling novelist, said she learned of Writers on the Moon through an edition of Quinn’s literary newsletter, distributed in early January.
“I subscribe as an author,” she said. “She said, ‘Hey, I’m doing this project and if you’re interested, fill out this form. It’s limited and I’ll take the first 50 people.’ We didn’t have to try out or have our writing samples evaluated or anything. It was a no-brainer to sign up for this and be part of history.”
Once interest spread, Johnson said, Quinn expanded inclusion to 125 contributors. Participants paid a $10 fee, offsetting the cost of the payload. While most are writers of varied genres, Johnson said, the capsule also contains songs and scans of artwork.
Quinn said the idea “sparked” after conversation with her husband.
“He said, ‘You know you can buy a payload?’ and I didn’t even know they were doing commercial payloads, so I didn’t until that moment realize you could do that,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, OK. I have to have one of those, so obviously I just went and bought it, then I had to figure out what to do with it. It took me seconds to figure out that I could put my books on it, then I thought, ‘Wait a minute, I can do more and think bigger with this.’
“I’m an indie author, which means I’m part of … a huge, vibrant community of authors,” Quinn continued. “I just knew they’d be interested. I knew I could easily come up with people who would also want to do this, to send their books to the moon.”
Johnson, 54, said she settled on sending her “Smalltown Secrets" series, inspired by life on Main Street in Unadilla. Each contributor, she said, was allowed 20 megabytes of storage space and 20 files.
“I knew I wanted to send my ‘Smalltown’ series up, then once I realized I was limited not only by megabytes but also by file number, I bundled things,” she said. “Then I started to expand and really send up some things that give the flavor of what it’s like to be a romance writer in this time — pictures of my books in the New York Times, me doing a signing with Nora Roberts, little accolades to show what life was like for a writer in 2021.”
Quinn, too, said the project grew to reflect the culture in which it took root.
“It quickly evolved from being where you could send a book and cover and a bio pic … to really (being) a time capsule,” she said. “If I were opening a time capsule from 100 years ago from a bunch of authors and their books, I’d want to know the story behind the story. There’s a certain thing you can tell about an author form their works, but there’s more context to it than that. Very organically … it grew into this larger idea of, ‘Hey, we’re curating a time capsule about people in 2021 who are authors and making art and what it is like to do that now.’”
Quinn and Johnson said they expect the capsule to be enjoyed far into the future.
“I think they’re hoping (its audience) is earthlings who colonize the moon 200 or 300 years from now,” Johnson said. “We had a lot of discussion about what formats to send.” Formats, Johnson said, included e-books, .docx files, PDFs, JPEGS and more, stored on a SanDisk Extreme microSD card.
“We are the first commercial payload to go to the moon, so someday, ours will be a protected site,” Quinn said, noting that the landing site was determined by avoiding other historic lunar locations. “The idea of it now, in 2021, as identified by Astrobotic, is that it will go and stay and be forever on the moon. I can imagine in 50 or 100 or 200 years there will be an anthropologist saying, ‘OK, this is a historical site, so we’ll be sensitive, but with our magic future technology, what did people send in 2021?’ There will be someone in the future who will want to know exactly what we did here.”
Writers on the Moon, Quinn and Johnson said, speaks to a broader human interest.
“I think the next trend is civilians in space, or at least our stuff, so this is right on trend,” Johnson said.
“Everyone dreams of being an astronaut — I know I certainly did — so to have something you created be sent to the moon … has just really touched people,” Quinn said. “If I had one word for it, it would be joy. People are so excited about this idea. I’m amazed at how it impacts people and how excited and profoundly people take it. This is a special thing we’re sending into the future and it has just been a magical experience.”
Though Peregrine Mission One was expected to land in September 2020, Quinn said, the Astrobotic craft is using a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket, which runs on BE-4 engines, manufactured by Amazon’s Blue Origin, and, as the engines are new, further testing was needed, pushing the landing out to December.
For more information, visit writersonthemoon.com
