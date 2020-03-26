Delaware County sheriff’s deputies said a tractor-trailer accident shut down a county highway on Monday.
According to a media release, an investigation of the accident determined David A. Stanton, 35, Oneonta, was driving a tractor-trailer loaded with logs on East Terry Clove Road when the trailer jack-knifed on the slush-covered roadway and partially rolled onto its side as Stanton made a left turn onto County Route 2.
Stanton was not injured in the accident, but the highway remained closed to traffic for several hours while the logs were unloaded from the trailer and the vehicle was removed from the roadway, the release said.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Delhi Fire Department and Delaware County Department of Public Works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.