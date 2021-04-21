A New York State Electric and Gas spokesman said a careless logger was responsible for a power outage that affected much of central Delaware County on Tuesday, April 20.
Ridge Harris, a spokesman for Avangrid, NYSEG's parent company, said a cut tree fell on power lines about 500 yards off Back River Road in Hamden around noon. He said 4,175 NYSEG customers in the Bloomville, DeLancey, Delhi, Downsville, East Meredith, Hamden, Meredith, Meridale, Oneonta and Walton areas were affected.
He said the force of the falling tree ripped cross arms off five utility poles, and that crews had to use off-road equipment and carry materials to the site to do repairs. He said power was restored to NYSEG customers within three hours.
Members of the Delaware County Electric Cooperative were not so lucky.
NYSEG delivers power from generation plants to the DCEC grid, Harris said, and secondary damage to equipment that feeds DCEC's Delhi substation affected the transfer of power to the cooperative.
A Tuesday night DCEC Facebook post said power was restored to members around 10:30 p.m.
DCEC Chief Executive Officer Chris Evans said nearly 1,700 cooperative members lost power for about six hours in the Andes and Cat Hollow areas, and for about 10 hours in the Colchester, Kortright, Bovina, Meredith, Franklin, Hamden, Dryden, Walton and Andes areas.
"There was a long outage and a really long outage," he said.
About 717 members in the Andes and Dryden areas experienced a power "blink" as automated equipment at the NYSEG substation switched their line to another circuit.
Evans said NYSEG continued to work at repairs Wednesday, and that DCEC power was coming from an alternate NYSEG substation.
