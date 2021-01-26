NORWICH — Chenango County’s longest-serving and first female county clerk will retire at the end of the year.
Oxford native Mary C. Weidman, who has served as Chenango County’s 30th county clerk since 1994, announced last week her intention to retire at the end of her 2021 term.
“I’ve worked in local government since 1967,” she said. “I graduated from Syracuse University and started working as a caseworker the day after.”
Weidman said she brought nearly three decades of human services experience to the position, having worked as a social services caseworker in Onondaga County before returning home to Chenango, where she advanced to a supervisory role and eventually deputy special services commissioner for nearly a decade.
“They were looking for a candidate,” she said of the county’s Democratic Committee at the time. “Several people on the committee thought it would be a good opportunity for me. I wasn’t sure about it at first, but I had a lot of support from the Republicans and it just worked out.”
Weidman, a Democrat, has long enjoyed endorsements by both parties.
“I have strong feelings that once you get into this job, it’s completely public service,” she said. “We’re here to take care of the community and translate everything that we’re doing in government to something that makes it easier for the public to access. It’s certainly an apolitical position once you get into it.”
“Employment and training is very universal,” Weidman continued. “I’ve helped nonprofits, schools, municipalities — it’s the same kind of support I’ve always wanted to give. When I look back on it, running for office seemed to be the next natural step.”
As county clerk, Weidman oversaw the digitization and preservation of the county’s two centuries of records — many of them handwritten — and still meticulously kept in their original form in the hundreds of reams on file in her office.
“It used to take six weeks for us to process a document from the time an individual brought it in until the time the fees were determined, it was filed and recorded and all of the documentation that had to take place,” Weidman said.
Shortly after taking office, Weidman said, she secured an audit of her office’s workflow to determine where the process could be made more efficient, ultimately deciding to contract out the microfilming and indexing work to an Ohio-based company.
“It’s not one thing that you do. It’s not just recording documents. You’re doing research, we’re preserving documents,” Weidman said. “To me, it’s important to keep that part of history alive. If it’s a printed page, that’s one thing, but if it’s hand-scripted, why would you ever destroy something like that?”
“I feel like because you can get so much from social media and research on Google, things have changed to that format,” she continued. “Some people come in and they still don’t want to use the computers. They want to look through the index and flip through the old books and they want to go back to the deeds from 1798.”
Weidman said she doesn’t consider herself a “computer wizard,” but makes sure to hire deputies who are digitally versed and electronically proficient.
“I’ve been lucky,” she said. “I’ve got good staff and they all work hard. Last year was a bear, with COVID and the county getting hacked.”
Weidman said her office worked without access to the internet or email from Oct. 18 to Nov. 23, still keeping most of its public appointments, doing business by mail and issuing handwritten receipts.
“It’s a changing world, but it’s not going to go away. There’s always going to be that responsibility,” she said. “I just hope the people that look to the job are cognizant of the fact that we serve the public. The taxpayers pay us and we work for them to maintain good records. It has to be a labor of love, otherwise it could really wear you down.”
Throughout her career, Weidman said, she has served on the boards for the Chenango County Agricultural Society, the county historical society, the county museum, United Way, the Broome Developmental Center and SUNY Oneonta.
“There’s a lot of community activities that I've been involved in, and the tendrils of all the information that pertains to each one, it all feeds into my concept of what community service is,” she said. “To me, it all fits together.”
Weidman was added to Oxford High School’s Hall of Distinction in 2018 in recognition of her more than half-century of public service.
In retirement, Weidman said she plans to stay local and continue to take care of her animals and stay involved with the community, particularly the fair board, of which she is president.
“I’m a Chenango County person and always will be,” she said.
Days after Weidman announced her retirement, Chenango County Office for the Aging Director Brian Wessels announced his candidacy for the position.
“It is a true privilege and honor to run for this very important office,” he said. “Mary Weidman has done an exceptional job as the Chenango County Clerk for more than two decades, and she will leave very big shoes to fill.”
A Norwich native and lifelong Republican, Wessels said he has served on the boards of Hospice and Palliative Care of Chenango County, the Chenango Health Network Board of Directors and the Chenango Housing Improvement Program and the United Way. Wessels previously served as the City of Norwich Civil Service Commissioner, and presently serves as treasurer for the Norwich High School football booster club.
“The county clerk needs to be a proven leader who has experience working well with state agencies, county board of supervisors, all other county departments, and all walks of life that interact with the county clerk’s office,” Wessels said.
Weidman said she has not yet offered her endorsement to any candidate for the position.
“I’ll do whatever I can to make sure it’s someone who respects the office and respects the needs of the county,” she said.
For more information about Wessels’ campaign, follow “Brian Wessels for Chenango County Clerk” on Facebook.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.