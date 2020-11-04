Longtime church finds new life as community center

Less than a year after closing its doors, the former First Congregational Church in Sidney will have a new life as the Sidney Community Cultural Center.
“Sidney is a hub with lots of communities right around us. It’s a nice area to come down to,” said Pat Cristelli, executive director of the new center. “We’re excited about it. We’re keeping a building that has a history in use.”
The church, formerly the oldest in Sidney, was chartered on Jan. 13, 1808, on a plot of land donated two years prior by a tavern keeper, according to Mary Jane Plummer, a 60-year member of the congregation who now serves on the community center’s board of directors.
“The church was closing its doors in December. Membership was dwindling to the point that they couldn’t keep it going, but they wanted the building to stay in use,” Cristelli said. “We’re starting from scratch, but we don’t have to find a home. We were given a home.”
Plans to transform the building at the corner of Bridge and Main streets started in January but were soon derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, Cristelli said. The directors set up a nonprofit, purchased the building for a dollar and hope to close on the property by mid-December.
Cristelli is no stranger to Main Street: for eight years, she and her husband ran Sidney Flowers and Gifts, retiring just months ago.
She said she envisions hosting theatrical performances, concerts, art galleries, classes and community activities in the space.
“We’re hoping to put the building to use almost daily,” Cristelli said.
The building, which contains a full kitchen, dining area, four large meeting spaces and a basement, can be rented for parties, weddings and meetings, Cristelli said.
A pipe organ, which has been mounted in the sanctuary for more than a century, will remain for the time being, Cristelli said. “We’ll see how much we use it.”
The center will open its doors for the first time Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a holiday bazaar, featuring more than 25 artists and vendors.
“We’ll put up all the church Christmas decorations, so when people come in they can really appreciate how beautiful it is,” Cristelli said.
For more information about the Sidney Community Cultural Center or to donate, contact the board of directors at cccsacegroup@gmail.com
