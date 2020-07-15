Longtime food pantry finds new home in Franklin

Franklin’s food pantry, recently relocated from the hamlet of Treadwell to the village, is open and ready to serve, according to organizers.
The newly rechristened Greater Franklin Food Pantry is housed in the Franklin Farmhouse Community Center in space donated by the Walter Rich Charitable Foundation, according to a media release. At 574 Main St., the building is next to the Town of Franklin offices and in front of the Franklin Railroad & Community Museum.
The pantry is open Friday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m., and by appointment. Parking is available at the rear of the property, and the building is handicapped-accessible. Only one customer at a time will be served, and masks are required to enter.
Visits to the pantry have increased since its relocation to a more central area, according to organizers.
The pantry is now affiliated with Delaware Opportunities Inc. in Hamden, which provides access to food supplies from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, according to the release. The pantry will schedule visits with the Delaware Opportunities nutrition educator to bring menu planning ideas and recipes based on available foods.
Individuals or families that reside in the town of Franklin, including Treadwell and the former Treadwell school district, may shop once a month, according to the release. First-time customers are required to fill out a brief questionnaire about their local address and family size, which will be kept confidential.
Participants use a form to select from meats, fish, bread, eggs, milk, butter, canned fruits and vegetables, juice, pasta and sauces, cereal, rice, beans, breakfast foods, soups and stews. Additional items such as baking supplies and non-food items such as toiletries and cleaning supplies are also available, according to the release. Bonus items are offered as available.
The pantry was founded in the 1980s as an outreach project by the Crisis Relief Committee of the United Methodist Church in Treadwell, where it operated out of the basement for more than 35 years, according to the release. A dozen volunteers moved the goods and shelving to the new location, where the rooms had been cleaned and freshly painted. Ellen Curtis and John and Nancy Cloonan donated refrigerators and Donna Otello donated a freezer.
Because the U.S. Postal Service’s biannual food drives were suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pantry has been relying on perishable food or monetary donations by local residents, according to the release.
“During uncertain times, now or in the future, the pantry is here to help alleviate food emergencies for local families,” organizers said in a statement. “When in need, no one should go hungry.”
To volunteer, donate or for more information, call 607-386-1601, email greaterfranklinfoodpantry@gmail.com, visit GreaterFranklinFoodPantry.org or follow “Greater Franklin Food Pantry” on Facebook.
