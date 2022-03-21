Looming aqueduct shutdown sparks concerns

The upcoming closure of the Delaware Aqueduct has some residents who live below the Pepacton and Cannonsville reservoirs voicing concerns.
The New York City Department of Environmental Protection announced it will shut down the aqueduct this fall so construction can begin to attach the aqueduct to a bypass tunnel that was built under the Hudson River near Newburgh. The construction is scheduled to take five to eight months and no water will be released through the aqueduct tunnel. According to a DEP fact sheet, the Pepacton, Cannonsville and Neversink reservoirs send water through tunnels to the Rondout Reservoir where it is collected and sent through the Delaware Aqueduct to New York City. The Delaware Aqueduct "delivers about 500-600 million gallons of water to communities each day," the fact sheet said.
According to a May 14, 2020, media release, the DEP started the $1 billion bypass project in 2013 after years of knowing there was a major leak in the aqueduct under the Hudson River. A Dec. 20, 2021, media release from NYC Water said the leak allows between 18 million and 20 million gallons of water to escape every day. In addition, there is a leak in the aqueduct in the town of Warwarsing, which will also be repaired while it is shut down.
To get ready for the shutdown, the DEP has to complete two construction projects to the Rondout Reservoir, the December release said. Three siphons will be built in the Rondout Reservoir, and to prepare the downstream area for more water, the area of Honk Lake will be restored as a stream corridor. Water from the Pepacton and Cannonsville reservoirs in Delaware County and the Neversink Reservoir in Sullivan will not be diverted to the Rondout Reservoir once the aqueduct is shut down.
That fact has local residents concerned about potential flooding.
"Our concern is always if the reservoir overflows and the impacts of flooding on the community," Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill said. "There's not a lot we can do in preparation other than be aware it's going to happen."
Deposit Town Supervisor Thomas Axtell and Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold agreed. "What if we get a big storm and the reservoir is full and spilling over?" Axtell asked. "What does that mean for us?"
The town of Colchester is downstream from the Pepacton Reservoir on the East Branch of the Delaware River; the town of Deposit in on the West Branch, downstream from the Cannonsville. The branches converge in the town of Hartwick
According to a fact sheet released by the DEP about the upcoming closure, the Pepacton, Cannonsville and Neversink reservoirs will be drawn down 30% before the closure, and more of the water from the three reservoirs will be sent to the city before the shutdown to keep the Catskill and Croton systems full.
"We've said from the beginning that if conditions are not perfect for the shutdown, such as insufficient water in the Catskill and/or Croton systems, we would push the shutdown to another year," said DEP spokesperson Edward Timbers
The Delaware River Basin Commission Regulated Flow Advisory Committee will discuss this closure during its meeting on March 23, via Zoom. The meeting will be from 1 to 3 p.m. According to the agenda, Decree Party representatives from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware will convene to discuss the aqueduct shutdown project and listen to presentations from Jennifer Garigliano of the NYCDEP and Garth Pettinger of Trout Unlimited. The meeting is open to the public and there will be public comment at the end of the meeting.
That is also the time of the next Delaware County Board of Supervisors meeting, and Merrill, Axtell and Vernold said they are upset they cannot attend both meetings.
"It's frustrating," Vernold said. "We really haven't been given much information."
Axtell and Merrill agreed. "We're waiting for the city to answer our questions," Axtell said.
To attend the DRBC meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82673491721?pwd=dkNnVENJblJMeUZ2NTV3U1kzaWgxQT09. The meeting ID number is 826 7349 1721 and the passcode is 464666. To attend via phone, call 1-929-205-6099. For more information, contact Amy Shallcross at amy.shallcross@drbc.gov.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.