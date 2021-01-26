The city of Oneonta is expected to make Lt. Christopher Witzenburg interim police chief as it works to replace retiring Chief Douglas Brenner.
At the city's Finance-Human Resources Committee meeting Monday, Jan. 25, Personnel Director Katie Bottger said she has posted the position and the civil service exam will take place Saturday, March 6.
"We are hoping to attract a lot of good candidates for you to make a selection from, eventually," Bottger said.
Witzenburg has been in charge of the department since Brenner announced his retirement two weeks ago. Brenner is on administrative leave until his Feb. 19, retirement date.
Bottger said state law requires a city of Oneonta's size to have an interim chief and it is traditional in the city's Police Department to allow the lieutenant to take command. She said she strongly recommends Witzenburg continue in the role until a new chief is hired.
"He's a good hard worker," she said. "He has a lot of credibility in the department. He's very well trained. He is the natural pick to take on the job on an interim basis, pending the formal selection process."
Witzenburg would receive an extra stipend, if approved, to "cover two desks."
Bottger said the exam results take 12 weeks and so a new chief would not be hired until summer.
The proposal was approved unanimously by the committee and will be voted upon by the full Common Council at its next meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The city's meetings are being held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and can be viewed on YouTube at City of Oneonta.
