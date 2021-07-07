The Deposit community will celebrate summer, history and heritage this weekend with the return of the Lumberjack Festival at Fireman’s Field Park.
Now in its 45th year, the Lumberjack Festival celebrates the logging and lumber traditions of the area that inspired the name of both the town and the village, according to Luke Tucker, president of the festival board of directors.
“When our town was founded, the loggers would call this place the deposit point,” he said. “This was where the water was lowest and gave the easiest access.”
From the time the area was settled in the mid-18th century, trees felled from the dense woods in the Upper Delaware River Valley were tied into rafts and floated down to the shipyards and industries in Philadelphia.
“They used to say, ‘Meet me at the deposit point,’” Tucker said. “It’s been called Deposit ever since.”
The festival, held the third week in July, is traditionally a three-day event, Tucker said, but uncertainties surrounding social gatherings and other pandemic restrictions prompted organizers to limit this year’s festival to Friday and Saturday, though all the major highlights will be included.
Bill Lindloff’s Game of Logging will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, featuring all manner of lumberjack competitions and chainsaw events, Tucker said. The contest will conclude with a tree-felling event in which contestants are judged on their precision cutting and trimming a tree, as well as landing it on a target when it comes down.
The annual one-mile raft race will begin in Stilesville near the intersection of Dug Road and state Route 8 at 10 a.m. Saturday. All “river-worthy” floats, boats and rafts are welcome, Tucker said. Rafters must be 12 and older and wear a life vest.
The 5K race to benefit the Deposit Family Recreation Group for community sports and recreation activities will commence from Fireman’s Field Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, with registration open at 9 a.m. The Rotary duck race will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Rides, amusements and games will be open to the public from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. A fireworks show sponsored by Double Axe Stone of Deposit will kick off at 9:30 p.m.
Mechanical attractions will be limited due to a medical emergency by the festival’s usual vendor, C&N Amusements, Tucker said, but organizers are supplementing with a giant slide, several bounce houses, a climbing tower, fast-pitch batting cage and an ax-throwing booth.
Deposit-based band Elijah Summers and the Get Together will perform at 4 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, and the Woodshed Prophets will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday. John Palladino & 911 will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The River Run Restaurant’s cornhole tournament begins at 6 p.m. Friday. Sign-ups and qualifying rounds for the Beaver Mountain Log Homes horseshoe tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Lumberjack parade will step off at 6 p.m. Saturday, with lineup starting at 5 p.m.
Chicken and ribs from Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q will be available from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. The Rotary Club’s Hopsaw tent will serve clams, shrimp and local craft beers throughout the weekend.
Coinciding with the Lumberjack Festival will be a 100-vendor craft show at the First Presbyterian Church on Second Street.
“It’s just a fun little thing for the community to do,” Tucker said. “It’s history, it’s tradition, it makes sense.”
Visit gofundme.com/f/deposit-lumberjack-festival-2021 to donate and help sponsor the festival.
Visit depositlumberjack.wixsite.com/lumberjackfestival for more information.
