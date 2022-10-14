The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area has announced a program to introduce curriculum development tools from Harvard Business School Case Study Institute to social studies teachers. A forum at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in the ballroom at the Village Library in Cooperstown will introduce the resources available to teachers, according to a media release.
“Harvard University professor David A. Moss has developed an extraordinary program for social studies teachers. I attended the program this past August and am pleased to be able to share it with teachers and the public here in Otsego County”, said September Schecter, Cherry Valley-Springfield High School teacher and chair of the LWVCA Youth Committee. In August 2022, Schecter attended the Case Study Institute led by Moss through a program sponsored by the LWV of Greenwich, Connecticut.
The Harvard program uses a case study format to present civics and government concepts. The method places the student in the role of decision-maker to give them an immersive experience, the release said. Topics include “The Making of the U.S. Constitution” and “Democracy and Women’s Rights (the fight over the Equal Rights Amendment).” At the forum, Schecter will present a description of the case study method and will enumerate the resources available to teachers, the release said.
Leagues throughout the country have been using the case study format “as a basis for both classroom use and community discussions about the important issues that have formed our nation”, said Patty MacLeish, co-president of the LWVCA. “Our primary focus at this point is introducing the method to local teachers for use in classrooms, but the public is encouraged to attend to learn more about this unique program.”
Door prizes will be given out, including one full copy of “Case Studies for Teachers.” Refreshments will also be available. The program is open to the public.
