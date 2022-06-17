Vote 411, the League of Women Voters of Cooperstown and the League of Women Voters of Oneonta’s electronic voter guide, is now available to local voters, according to a media release from the groups.
All the candidates in the June 28 primary races may be found at www.vote411.org. Voters will decide their party’s choices for New York state governor and lieutenant governor in the November election.
According to the release, biographical details and responses to questions posed by the league, as well as links to candidates’ social media and campaign websites, may be found at VOTE411. New Yorkers can enter their addresses to see who is running and then can compare the candidates’ information. Voters can also print a customized sample ballot. Candidates who have not yet submitted their information to the league are listed with “Candidate Has Not Responded;” their responses will be posted as soon as the candidates provide the information, the release said.
“New York state has a closed primary, which means only those registered in a recognized party may vote. In Otsego County, voters will be choosing the Republican and Democratic party candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor,” said Patty MacLeish, co-president of the LWV of the Cooperstown Area. “Using VOTE411voters can learn from the candidates in their own words about their positions.”
Voters can also visit www.vote411.org to find their polling site.
Polls are open on Election Day, June 28, from 6 am to 9 pm. In Otsego County, early voting will begin Saturday, June 18, and continue through Sunday, June 26, at two sites: Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta, and Meadows Office Complex at 140 County Highway 33W, south of Cooperstown. Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Tuesday and Thursday when the hours are noon to 8 p.m.
For more information about the primary elections in Otsego County, visit the Otsego County Board of Elections at https://tinyurl.com/2p97fjj8.
The league will release a voter guide on VOTE411 for the Aug. 23 state Senate and Congressional primary races in early August, the release said.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political membership organization open to men and women that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy, the release said. To learn more about the LWV of the Cooperstown Area visit www.lwvcooperstownarea.org.
