Main Street to close for Saturday dining

The City of Oneonta will close Main Street for eight Saturdays this summer to allow greater capacity for outdoor vending.
The city's Common Council unanimously approved three measures at its meeting Tuesday, July 7, to enable more restaurant dining on Main Street, which will be closed between Chestnut and Elm streets from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., beginning Saturday, July, 18. The measures could be extended if the project is deemed successful, said Council Member Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube.
In addition to the street closure, the council approved a request to the state liquor authority for authorization to extend permits to include the outdoor vending and the transfer of $11,500 in grant money to a fund for the Saturday program.
Drnek said the money would be used for promotional materials, for staffing and signage for a safety station and for other health supplies. He also said safety protocols would be vital to the program continuing and being successful.
Drnek is one of the co-chairs of the city's Survive Then Thrive Task Force. He said convincing telecommuters to relocate to Oneonta is a key goal of that panel, and a thriving downtown would help.
Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, said he took issue with some of Drnek's characterizations about Main Street and he did not like the idea of funding a Main Street project when there were many other restaurants throughout the city. However, he did say he would support the measure.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said the city wasn't staging an event or supporting any particular business, but was merely making an effort to support outdoor dining. He said if there were other streets where closures would help other restaurants with outdoor dining, then the council could consider those changes, too.
Herzig said he was pleased with all the task force efforts, noting it started with six volunteers and a committee and has grown into about 50 people on many subcommittees, all working together to help the city thrive. He said the process has sometimes been messy, because it has involved so many people and so many people new to city government. However, he praised the creativity and innovation the group has produced and said he supported the proposals on the agenda.
Herzig said he also supports the plan for SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College to bring students back to campus for the fall semester, which begins in late August. He said it is important for year-round residents to continue to model social distancing behaviors to set an example for returning students.
