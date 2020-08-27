The maintenance hole replacements at West Broadway Street and Miller Street in the city of Oneonta have been rescheduled for 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28. There will be one lane of traffic immediately at the West Broadway and Miller Street intersection until the work is completed.
Once work begins, the road will be closed at Fonda, Gilbert and Miller streets at River Street.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.