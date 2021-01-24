SUNY Oneonta may be in line to become a COVID-19 vaccination site, according to SUNY officials.
During a Sunday, Jan. 24, visit to the Oneonta campus, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras told The Daily Star that SUNY Oneonta is “on the list” of campuses recommended for designation as a state vaccination site, adding to the 34 campuses already operating as such.
“We’re going to advocate that we use the SUNY system because we’re centrally located, and this is one of the campuses we would like them to use,” he said.
Many SUNY campuses — including Oneonta, Malatras said — offer an advantage as vaccination sites because of their existing ultra-cold storage capabilities, which are necessary to house the Pfizer vaccine at the requisite -94 degrees Fahrenheit.
The SUNY system has advocated for non-teaching campus staff to be prioritized under the CDC’s guidance for vaccine distribution, Malatras said. Faculty who teach in-person are eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1b of the current guidance, but limited supplies have significantly delayed nationwide rollout of the vaccine.
“We don’t get to choose who gets vaccinated,” Malatras said. “It comes down to a matter of supply. There’s already a disconnect. We are going to keep advocating for as many of our in-person faculty and staff to be vaccinated as possible.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
