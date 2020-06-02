Mall titan: Lockdown puts store operators in 'grave danger'  

ALBANY — The owner of Destiny USA in Syracuse, upstate New York's largest mall, voiced disappointment Tuesday with the continued lockdown of many retail stores within shopping complexes across the state.
"Re-opening is key to the survival of these retailers, many of which are locally owned and are now in grave danger of never being able to open their doors,” the Pyramid Management Group said in a statement.
Other large malls operated by Pyramid in New York include the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh, Crossgates in Albany, Walden Galleria near Buffalo, Aviation Mall in Queensbury, the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
Pyramid said it had hoped to open Destiny USA and the other malls when five regions of upstate New York were allowed to begin what the Cuomo administration calls Phase 2 of a series of steps for putting the state economy back on track following the coronavirus pandemic.
The state is allowing retail shops that are not in malls to open, while those in malls can only open for shopping if they have exterior doors that are not intertwined with a mall's main entrance.
That has left the hundreds of shops located within the interior of malls out in the cold during the reopening phases so far, though the state is allowing curbside pickup of orders from those stores.
Getting the mall traffic restored, according to Pyramid, is crucial for the "thousands of jobs, businesses, livelihoods and regional economies" that have a stake in the shopping centers.
Five upstate regions — the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes and Central York — entered Phase 2 of reopening last Friday. Western New York, which includes Niagara County, began Phase 2 Tuesday.
Restaurants and bars are expected to reopen when Phase 3 kicks in. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said no region can take a new step in the process until "international experts" review infection and hospitalization data being tracked on regional dashboards,
While Phase 3 is expected to commence June 12 for the five regions that were the first to begin Phase 2, that decision will be up to Cuomo, said Scott Wexler, director of the New York State Restaurant and Tavern Association. Under that same timetable, should it continue, Phase 3 would begin June 16 in Western New York.
On another front, Cuomo said his administration has decided to allow summer day camps for children to begin operations June 29. However, no decision has been made yet as to whether sleep-over camps for children will be allowed to open this summer, Cuomo said.
The state has also yet to decide whether school children will return to classrooms for the new academic year in September, or continue the online learning program instituted in March when the initial lockdown orders took effect.
In another development Tuesday, State University Chancellor Kristina Johnson has signaled she is stepping down from her $560,000-a-year post to take the top charge at the Ohio State University system, the Albany Times Union reported on its web site.
Fred Kowal, president of the SUNY faculty union, United University Professionals, said Johnson's abrupt departure "leaves me dismayed and disappointed given its inopportune timing."
“Right now, the University is wrestling with how to safely reopen campuses in the fall after being forced to shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic," said Kowal, a professor at the SUNY Cobleskill campus. "SUNY also faces a financial situation that has gone from precarious to critical because of the pandemic."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
