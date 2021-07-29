State police said a Jamesport man died after an ATV crash Monday, July 26, in Summit.
According to a media release, troopers from the Cobleskill station were called about 1:30 p.m. to the site of a crash on a property off Enid Road in Summit.
Their preliminary investigation determined that Kenneth Gabrielsen, 28, was operating an ATV on the property when he struck a tree head-on. Gabrielsen was transported to Albany Medical Center, where he died.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
