A Laurens man was killed in a hit-and-run crash July 2, and State Police announced that a Mount Vision man was charged in the case July 3.
The State Police announced that members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Michael C. Goodspeed, 22, on the felony charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor collision.
According to a media release, State Police in Oneonta responded to state Route 205 in the town of Laurens for a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Troopers said the preliminary investigation revealed an unknown vehicle and bicyclist were traveling north near the intersection of Timer Road when the crash occurred and the vehicle left the scene after the crash.
The bicyclist, Michael Vargas, 37, of Laurens, died at the scene.
Goodspeed was processed at the State Police Station in Oneonta, then transported to the Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing.
A Go Fund Me page was set up Monday by Traci Dilello to help the Vargas family pay for funeral expenses. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/MichaelVargasFund
Dilello said she didn't know Michael, but lost her son, Jonathan in an automobile accident in 2002 on Airport Road and she, “felt the need to reach out. My family was comforted and blessed by the outpouring of love and support from this community. We will never forget. I know what the family is going through. I just wanted to show them the same.”
According to his obituary, Vargas was born in Poughkeepsie and attended Edmeston Central School.
