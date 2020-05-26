Delaware County deputies said a Davenport man was arrested after he bit a person and threatened people with a knife.
According to a media release, Joseph A. Navas, 38, was arrested after deputies investigated a domestic dispute on May 19 on Dehning Road in Davenport.
Deputies said they learned Navas had bitten a victim during the dispute and had threatened "a number of people" with a knife.
Deputies charged Navas with third-degree attempted assault, second-degree menacing, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
Navas was issued appearance tickets returnable in the town of Davenport Court. An order of protection was issued to the alleged victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.