Delaware County deputies said a Davenport man was arrested after he bit a person and threatened people with a knife.

According to a media release, Joseph A. Navas, 38, was arrested after deputies investigated a domestic dispute on May 19 on Dehning Road in Davenport.

Deputies said they learned Navas had bitten a victim during the dispute and had threatened "a number of people" with a knife.

Deputies charged Navas with third-degree attempted assault, second-degree menacing, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Navas was issued appearance tickets  returnable in the town of Davenport Court. An order of protection was issued to the alleged victim.

