An Otsego County man was arrested twice this month in connection with an alleged violent domestic dispute that occurred in front of several children and for violating a court order of protection for the victim.
Nathaniel W. Richardson, 29, of Unadilla, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, and later with second-degree criminal contempt.
New York State Police responded to a domestic dispute near Overlook Lane and State Highway 7 in the town of Unadilla shortly after 8 p.m. July 11 for an argument that turned physical, according to a media release.
Richardson is accused of taking a cellphone away when the victim tried to call for help and holding the victim down when they attempted to run for help, according to the release. The incident occurred in front of four children, several of whom ran to a neighboring residence seeking help.
Richardson was released on his own recognizance after a virtual arraignment and was directed to appear in Unadilla Town Court on Aug. 11. The victim was issued an order of protection directing Richardson to stay away.
Richardson was arrested again around 6:17 a.m. the following day after Otsego 911 reported that he violated the order of protection. He left the scene prior to the trooper’s arrival and was located at another Unadilla address, according to the release.
Richardson was transported to Otsego Central Arraignment and Processing, where he was released on his own recognizance and ordered to appear in Unadilla Town Court on Aug. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.