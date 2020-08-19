New York State Police arrested a Cobleskill man Friday after he allegedly fired a shotgun several times during a dispute.
Daniel S. Cooper, 38, of Cobleskill, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal contempt.
Troopers responded to the scene in the town of Cobleskill shortly before 1 p.m. after receiving reports that a man fired a shotgun several times before fleeing the scene, according to a media release. His vehicle was last seen on Shady Tree Lane. No injuries were reported during the incident, but several parked vehicles on the property were struck and damaged by gunshots.
Cooper was located in the town of Carlisle and surrendered peacefully, according to the release. He was processed and arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Jail on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 secured bond or $30,000 unsecured surety bond.
