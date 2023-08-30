A former Franklin man, accused of sex crimes against a child, pleaded guilty to charges that will send him to prison.
According to a media release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, John Jaromack, 48, formerly of Franklin, pleaded guilty in Delaware County Court on Aug. 25 to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, in exchange for an agreed-upon sentence of 10 years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision.
Jaromack had originally been indicted on two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B violent felony, for allegedly engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct, including at least one act of sexual intercourse, with a child younger than 11 years old, in the town of Franklin, and allegedly engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct, including at least one act of sexual intercourse, with a child younger than 13 years old, also in Franklin.
According to the release, Jaromack pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree criminal sexual act, class D violent felonies.
Under terms of a plea bargain, it is anticipated Jaromack will be sentenced to seven years of incarceration, and five years of post-release supervision for the conviction on the first count; and three years of incarceration, with five years of post-release supervision on the second count. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 10 years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision, the release said. Jaromack will also have to register as a sex offender after he is released from state prison.
