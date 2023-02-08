Delaware County's acting district attorney said Wednesday an Orange County man pleaded guilty to felony charges in Delaware County Court.
Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that John Olson, 59, of Monroe, pleaded guilty on Feb. 6 to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B violent felony; and one count of second-degree criminal sexual act, a class D violent felony
Olson admitted that he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 years old in 2020 in the town of Andes, the release said. He also admitted that during the fall of 2016, while in Andes, he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a different child, this one younger than 15 years old.
The guilty pleas were part of a plea bargain under which Olson will be sentenced to eight years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for the first-degree charge, and five years imprisonment and five years of post-release supervision, with the sentences to run concurrently, the release said. After his release from state prison, Olson will be required to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is scheduled for March 20 in Delaware County Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.