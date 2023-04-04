Delaware County officials said a Hancock man will serve a jail term after admitting he violated an order of protection.
According to a media release from the district attorney's office, Derek T. Wignall, 30, of Hancock, pleaded guilty on April 3 in Delaware County Court to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony.
According to the release, Wignall admitted that he disobeyed an order of protection by telling the protected party that he would injure him.
The please was part of a deal, under which Wignall will be sentenced to serve six months in jail, followed by five years of felony probation supervision.
Wignall was committed to the custody of the sheriff’s department after his guilty plea. Sentencing is scheduled for May 15, the release said.
