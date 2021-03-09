One person was airlifted to Syracuse for treatment of a head injury following a one-vehicle crash last week in the town of Sidney.
Richard D. Robinson, 38, of Utica, was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center after his vehicle flipped and rolled along the median of Interstate 88 at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Robinson was driving west in a Volkswagen Passat when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove into the median, according to New York State Police. The vehicle continued along the median, struck an earthen embankment and became airborne, overturning and rolling.
Several passing motorists stopped to assist Robinson after the crash occurred. Troopers, Sidney police, firefighters and EMS personnel also responded to the scene. State Department of Transportation officials helped divert westbound traffic.
The accident remains under investigation.
