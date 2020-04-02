A roll-over crash left a Franklin man injured Wednesday.
The driver of the pickup truck, 41-year-old Matthew D. Baxter, was airlifted to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City with what first responders said were non-life-threatening injuries, according to a media release from the Delaware County Sheriff's Department.
On Wednesday afternoon, deputies as well as members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Fire Department and Emergency Squad and American Medical Response emergency squad responded to 911 report of a single vehicle roll-over accident, involving serious personal injury, on Dunk Hill Road in the Town of Franklin.
Franklin Fire and EMS personnel discovered Baxter entrapped and partially ejected from the vehicle and immediately began stabilization and extrication, the release said. LifeNet helicopter transported him to the hospital. A dog riding in the truck at the time of the accident was apparently uninjured and was turned over to a friend of Baxter's to be cared for.
According to an investigation by deputies, Baxter lost control of his vehicle, struck a culvert, became airborne and overturned before striking a tree with the roof of the vehicle. Although this investigation remains ongoing, the release said, preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed was a contributing factor. Charges are pending.
