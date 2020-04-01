A three-day search by New York State Police and Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies led to the Monday arrest of a man with residences in Delaware County and New York City in connection with a domestic incident in Stamford last week.
Willem A. Joosse, 40, of Stamford and Queens, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief for preventing the victim from making an emergency call, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Deputies and troopers were dispatched to a Stamford residence Friday, March 20, according to a media release. While en route, Delaware County 911 dispatchers lost contact with the caller and were unable to make contact again.
Joosse allegedly subjected the caller to unwanted physical contact, damaged the victim’s phone and prevented the victim from contacting 911 while a child under the age of seventeen was present, according to the release.
Upon their arrival at the residence, deputies and troopers were advised that Joosse was intoxicated and had fled from the residence in a vehicle, according to the release. Attempts to locate the suspect on area roadways were met without success.
Deputies arrested Joosse at his Stamford residence upon his return from the New York City area following the dispute.
Joosse was arraigned in Stamford Town Court, where he was issued a temporary order of protection and released on his own recognizance, pending his reappearance at a later date.
Man charged in domestic dispute
New York State Police arrested a Schoharie County man in connection with a March 30 domestic dispute in the town of Summit.
Charles R. Smith, 49, of Summit, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both A misdemeanors, according to Kerra Burns, Troop G public information officer.
Smith is accused of wrapping his arm around the victim’s neck during a dispute and impeding their breathing, Burns said. He is also accused of preventing the victim from using a home phone to contact police.
The victim was able to lock themselves in a room and use a cell phone to call 911, according to Burns. Troopers located Smith and took him into custody shortly after midnight.
Burns said state police do not specify the defendant’s relationship to the victim in order to protect the victim’s identity.
Smith was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and is due back on a later date, Burns said. An order of protection was issued to the victim.
