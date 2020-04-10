Man arrested for alleged arson of Earlville church

EARLVILLE — New York State Police arrested a Chenango County resident Thursday, April 9, in connection with the alleged arson of a South Main Street church.
Brian C. Carver, 39, of Earlville, is accused of intentionally setting fire to the Lighthouse Community Church late Wednesday evening, according to a media release. He was charged with third-degree arson, a C felony.
Troopers were dispatched to the scene at 10:32 p.m. and arrived to find the entire building engulfed in flames. Carver was located “not far from the church,” and was taken into custody, according to the release. He was transported to UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Pastor Mark Monroe and Pastor Katie Monroe, who arrived at the scene shortly before midnight, said they weren’t acquainted with Carver.
“We saw his face and were completely unfamiliar with him,” Mark said. “Incidentally, it wasn’t even on purpose — we just walked by and discovered later that the individual we had walked by that was in the ambulance was the man.”
The fire started at the north end of the building, where the church offices and meeting rooms are, before catching the insulation and spreading to the sanctuary on the building’s south end. Between damage from the flames, smoke and water, the building was ruled a total loss, Mark said.
“A couple Bibles made it, but all the sentimental stuff was in Mark’s office,” said Claire Berg, the church’s secretary.
“Coming over the hill, you could see the flames from about a mile away,” Katie said. “I felt like it was time to make a choice: how am I going to respond to this? Am I going to be angry and upset, or am I going to stand and know that it’s going to be OK, that God’s going to take care of this?”
The Monroes said they plan to rebuild the church, which is home to a non-denominational congregation that averages about 40 attendees each Sunday.
“I know God’s got big things planned,” Mark said. “Everybody that’s spoken to me right now, other pastors and friends, they just keep saying that God is doing something amazing. Just like the resurrection on Sunday, this will be a new birth for us.”
Troopers were assisted by Chenango County Sheriff’s deputies, the Chenango County Bureau of Fire Investigation, New York State Fire Investigators, the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation and fire departments from Earlville, North Norwich, Sherburne, Smyrna and Hamilton.
Carver was arraigned remotely from the Norwich barracks and released on his own recognizance, pending his reappearance in Earlville Village Court on May 13.
“In my heart, I think that for somebody to be in a state of mind where they would feel the need to do that to a church — there’s just got to be things going on inside; hurts and pains,” Mark said. “I don’t want to let this moment be a moment of bitterness or regret — that’s the opposite of who we are. From the bottom of our hearts, we do offer forgiveness.”
Donations to the church can be made at lighthouse-earlville.com/giving.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
