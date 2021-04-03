Man arrested on child porn, weapons charges

A Richmondville man was arrested Friday, April 2, on child pornography and weapons charges.
State Police in Cobleskill in conjunction with the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, arrested Robert W. Kucienski, 66, on felony charges of promoting a sexual performance by a Child and possession of a sexual performance by a child, and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon
Kucienski is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet. He was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his home, where investigators also located an unregistered handgun, according to troopers.
Kucienski was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
This is an open investigation, state police said in a media release. Anyone who has information regarding Kucienski is asked to contact SP Cobleskill BCI at 518-234-9401.
