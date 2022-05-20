State Police announced the arrest of Cobleskill man on charges of promoting and possessing child pornography.
According to a media release, State Police received a cyber tip to the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and investigators at the Princetown barracks, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and Cobleskill Village Police, investigated the tip. The police got a search warrant and the search revealed Lucky L. Dorch was in possession of and sharing images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet, the release said.
Dorch, 25, was arrested May 10 and was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony, and possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony, the release said. He was arraigned at the Cobleskill Village Court and was remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility.
The release said the investigation into Dorch and his activities is ongoing. Anyone wishing to report information on Dorch should contact investigators at SP Princetown at 518-630-1712 or 518-630-1700.
