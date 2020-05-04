Delaware County deputies reported they arrested a Walton man on a charge of disseminating “revenge porn.”
According to a media release, deputies were called on April 7 to investigate a harassment complaint in the town of Hamden, involving "the alleged non-consensual sharing and dissemination of an intimate image depicting the victim." An investigation found that Christopher M. Merwin, 44, of Walton, sent such an image of the victim to another person by electronic means, the release said.
Deputies arrested Merwin on April 1 and charged him with unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, a class A misdemeanor. Merwin was served with a temporary order of protection issued by Delaware County Court and was arraigned via teleconference with on-call town of Kortright Justice Yvonne Pagillo. He was released on his own recognizance pending an appearance in Delhi Town Court.
Sheriff Craig DuMond said New York state enacted the law that defines "revenge porn" last year. It is described as "the criminal act of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image when done with the intent to cause harm to the emotional, financial or physical welfare of another person and when the image was taken with a reasonable expectation that the image would remain private."
