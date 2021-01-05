Man charged after assaulting cop, fleeing

A Chenango County Sheriff’s deputy was released from the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 5, following an alleged violent attack by a suspect in a domestic incident investigation the night before.
The deputy, who has not been publicly identified, was released Tuesday from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where he was treated for “serious, non-life-threatening” injuries, according to Chenango County Sheriff Ernie Cutting Jr. He will require “ongoing treatments.”
The deputy was attempting to take Seymour “Charlie” Shaver, 44, into custody at a county Route 10 residence in Pharsalia near Balsam Tyler Road when the suspect struck him “several times with a closed fist” before fleeing the scene, according to Cutting.
Pharsalia Town Justice Carolyn Powell issued an additional warrant for his arrest for assaulting a police officer.
Shaver was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after an overnight search ended in a two-hour standoff with police at a trailer in McDonough, Cutting said. Shaver, 44, was allegedly armed with a long knife and listed as “armed and dangerous” in an earlier media release from the sheriff’s office.
Shaver was charged with assaulting a police officer and second-degree assault, both felonies, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Tuesday in Norwich City Court.
The deputy called for backup several times before help arrived, according to a series of posts Monday night in a Facebook page for Chenango County emergency scanner activity. Cutting attributed the delay to the “very rural, secluded” nature of some of the county’s “far corners.”
“Chenango County is 899 square miles. It takes a while to get out to some areas,” he said, estimating the drive from his office in Norwich to the town of Pharsalia at 20 minutes.
Cutting said he was confident the delay in responding was not due to a staffing shortage.
“We have all of our guys out all the time,” he said. “We are fully staffed, aside from this deputy now.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
