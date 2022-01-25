Chenango County authorities said a Tioga County man was arrested after an attempted convenience store robbery.
According to a media release from Sheriff Ernest Cutting, the county's 911 center received a report of a silent alarm at about 4:22 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Mirabito's gas station in South New Berlin. Dispatchers immediately directed patrol units to the area, the release said.
While patrols were being directed to the alarm call, the 911 center received a 911 call from an employee at the gas station, saying that an attempted robbery had just occurred. According to the release, the caller said a man had walked into the store and demanded money from the store employee. When the man was unsuccessful in getting the money, he fled the scene. The store employee was able to provide the 911 center with a description of the man and provided license plate information for the vehicle that was used in the crime. It was reported there were three occupants were in the vehicle.
While deputies responded to the complaint, a State Police unit came into contact with the vehicle that was reported in the crime. A trooper was able to stop the vehicle on State Route 320 in the town of Norwich with assistance from the Norwich City Police Department, the release said. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident and tuned over to Chenango County deputies.
It is alleged that Jesey L. Smith, 28, of Spencer, went into the gas station and simulated that he had a gun concealed in his jacket pocket. Smith allegedly demanded money and cigarettes from the store clerk. When the clerk did not comply, Smith fled the scene, the release said. Smith was later taken into custody and arrested on the felony charge of second-degree attempted robbery.
Smith was arraigned in the town of New Berlin Court and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility without bail. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date. The remaining occupants of the vehicle have not been charged at this time and the case is still under investigation, the release said.
