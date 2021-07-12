A Warren County man was arrested by New York State Police earlier this month after crashing an allegedly stolen van in Sidney.
Johnny Rivera, 33, of South Glens Falls, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.
Rivera was allegedly driving a Rent-a-Center Express van that was reported stolen from the Glens Falls area when he crashed it into the guide rail along county Road 4 in the town of Sidney on July 4, according to a media release.
The vehicle was abandoned when troopers responded to the scene, but Rivera was found walking away from the scene of the crash a short time later, according to the release.
Rivera sustained “some injuries” and was transported to Tri-Town Hospital by Sidney EMS and processed at the Sidney station upon his release. He was arraigned in Sidney Town Court and released on his own recognizance with a July 22 appearance ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.