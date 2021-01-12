New York State Police identified Tuesday the driver charged in connection with a car chase Sunday, Jan. 9.
Steven R. Baker II, 38, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief for intentionally causing damage exceeding $1,500, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a previously convicted felon, unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Baker was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the scene of a crash in Masonville after leading police on a chase from the village of Sidney, according to a media release. He was arraigned virtually upon his release from the hospital and sent to the Delaware County Jail without bail.
An unidentified female passenger who was transported to UHS Wilson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries has not been charged.
Troopers assisted the Village of Sidney Police Department after a vehicle failed to comply with a traffic stop around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the release. The vehicle headed west on Interstate 88 from Exit 9 in Sidney to Exit 8 in Bainbridge, turning south onto state Route 206.
Troopers allege the vehicle intentionally struck and damaged a police car near the intersection of state Route 206 and county Route 20 in Masonville and continued onto Parker Hollow Road, where it left the roadway.
Troopers and Sidney police officers exited their vehicles when the vehicle sped off again, according to the release. It was located a short time later on Pine Hill Road, upside down.
“At that time, it was not being pursued by officers and it is unknown why it crashed,” the release read.
The investigation is ongoing.
