A Syracuse man was arrested this week after allegedly leading police on a car chase through multiple counties.
Phillip D. Jackson, 39, was charged with one count each of third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, according to New York State Police.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies initiated the chase just before 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 1, in the town of Palatine when the vehicle Jackson was driving was identified as stolen by a license plate reader, according to troopers, who picked up the chase in the village of Nelliston.
The pursuit continued into the town of Sharon in Schoharie County, where the vehicle plowed into a ditch near the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Pomella Road, according to a media release.
Jackson was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. A passenger who also fled on foot has not been located.
Jackson was processed at the Princetown barracks and arraigned in Sharon Town Court, where he was sent to the Schoharie County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.