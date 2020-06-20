A Richfield Springs man was arrested following the report of a domestic dispute, state police announced in a media release Thursday.
Tyler W. Seamon, 32, was charged with felony of criminal mischief in the second degree.
Troopers were sent to residence on Linden Avenue in the village of Richfield Springs early Thursday, June 11. An investigation revealed that Seamon slashed the victim’s and children’s clothes and shoes, the release said. Seamon was arrested, virtually arraigned and released on his own recognizance. The judge issued an order of the protection to the residents of the home.
