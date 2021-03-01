A Sidney resident was charged Sunday evening, Feb. 28, after he stranded his vehicle on railroad tracks just off of Main Street in the village.
Joshua R. Barnhart, 27, of Sidney, was charged with obstructing a railroad crossing, driving on the shoulder of a controlled access road and failing to notify of his change in address, all traffic citations, according to Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver.
Oliver said a third party reported that a disabled vehicle on the tracks adjacent to Grand Street, just off of the Main Street railroad crossing, shortly before 11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found Barnhart attempting to winch the vehicle — a small, four-door sedan — off the tracks.
At no point did Barnhart appear to abandon the vehicle or leave the scene, Oliver said.
Barnhart told officers he was attempting to turn left onto Grand Street but started turning the vehicle too soon, while its undercarriage was still above the tracks, when it became stuck, Oliver said.
Officers reported the incident to Delaware County 911 dispatchers, who notified Norfolk Southern of the disabled vehicle blocking the tracks, Oliver said. The train was scheduled to travel west through the intersection at around 11 p.m. and was unable to stop, smashing into and destroying the vehicle.
“There was nothing you could do,” Oliver said.
No one was in the car at the time of the impact and no injuries were reported.
A breathalyzer and other field sobriety tests administered at the scene determined that Barnhart had some alcohol in his system, but did not surpass the legal limit, Oliver said. “There was not enough evidence to charge him with a DWI.”
The train stopped and blocked the crossings at Main and Union streets while officers from Sidney and Norfolk Southern Railroad Police investigated the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.