Chenango County sheriff's deputies said a Broome County man was arrested on Dec. 28, charged with felonies connected to a large theft.
According to a media release, Nicholas K. Visser, of Port Crane, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.
Deputies said Visser was arrested after an investigation of a reported burglary in the town of Greene. They said Visser, along with two unknown male suspects, entered a building on private property and stole nearly $40,000 in property. Most of the stolen property was recovered at Visser's property in the town of Port Crane, police said.
Visser was processed and issued an appearance ticket to appear in town of Greene Court at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.