The Otsego County Sherriff's Office announced the Oneonta man accused of robbing the NBT Bank in Oneonta was facing new charges he was accused of contacting a person who had an order of protection against him while he was in the Otsego County jail.
Elijah G. Vergari, 29, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Vergari remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in Otsego County Centralized Arraignment at a later date, the media release said.
