Delaware County's sheriff said Monday that a Sullivan County man was arrested on charged in connection with a Hancock burglary and is suspected of committing several others.
According to a media release from Sheriff Craig DuMond, Julius C. Leonard Jr., 57, Parksville, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 15 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny, accused of committing those crimes at the Hancock Country Store on Jan. 2.
The release said the arrest is a part of "a lengthy, and ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation being conducted by several Federal, State, County and local law enforcement agencies and District Attorney’s Offices into numerous commercial burglaries in the states of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania."
Deputies and investigators recovered physical evidence at the Hancock store that was believed to have left by the perpetrator, the release said. Leonard was later identified as a result of the forensic analysis of that evidence.
Leonard was arraigned by on-call Justice William Field and was remanded to jail without bail pending further court action.
During their investigation, the release said, police noted similarities with Dec. 9, 2019, burglaries at the Hancock Mirabito Convenience Store and the Hancock Post Office, as well as other commercial and Post Office burglaries in Delaware and Sullivan counties that were being investigated by State Police and U.S. Postal Inspectors.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, investigators also arrested Leonard on a warrant issued by the New York State Division of Parole, charging him with violating the terms and conditions of his parole. Leonard was ordered to be held on that charge without bail, as well.
